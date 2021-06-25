Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has has shot up the Australian charts from sixth to first place, according to IGEA for the week ending June 20, 2021.

Let's Sing 2021 has re-entered the top 10 in second place, while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart after debuting in first last week has dropped to third place. FIFA 21 is up one spot to fourth place and NBA 2K21 drops two spots to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Let's Sing 2021 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart FIFA 21 NBA 2K21 Just Dance 2021 Minecraft (NS) Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Grand Theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons

