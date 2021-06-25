Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Demo Out Now on Switch - News

Ahead of its launch in two weeks, Capcom has released a demo of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop.

The demo lets you play through the beginning of the game for free. Any progress made in the demo can be transferred to the full game.

Anyone who has save data from the demo can receive a Kinship Talisman in Monster Hunter Rise, which can be used to activate the Master Mounter and Wide-Range skills.

The demo requires 2.8 GB of free space. Local and online multiplayer modes are not available and it only has one save slot, while the full game will have three. The max level you can reach is level 11.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 9.

