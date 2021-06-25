Castlevania Advance Collection Rated in Korea - News

/ 132 Views

by, posted 43 minutes ago

A rating for Castlevania Advance Collection that was filed by Konami and lists M2 as the developer was recently spotted. It was rated in Australia by the Australian Classification.

The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has now rated Castlevania Advance Collection for PC.

With the title of Castlevania Advance Collection it likely means Konami plans to release the Game Boy Advance Castlevania games in a collection. The three Castlevania Game Boy Advance games are Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow.

M2 is known for working on Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, and the Contra Anniversary Collection.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles