Human: Fall Flat Out Now for PS5, Supports Haptic Feedback - News

/ 151 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Curve Digital and developer No Brakes Games have released Human: Fall Flat for the PlayStation 5 for $19.99.

The PS5 version of the game support haptic feedback, which is used in "transforming the feeling of climbing, swinging and moving heavy objects with subtle tension in the adaptive triggers on the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller."

View a trailer of the PS5 version of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Human: Fall Flat is a hilarious, light-hearted physics platformer set in a world of floating dreamscapes. Each dream level provides a new environment to navigate, from mansions, castles and Aztec adventures to snowy mountains, eerie nightscapes and industrial locations. Multiple routes through each level, and perfectly playful puzzles ensure exploration and ingenuity are rewarded. Of course, your Human’s wobbly movements don’t make things easy, and whether you’re jumping, climbing, carrying or swinging, things can easily go very wrong—with very funny results. Human: Fall Flat can be played solo or with up to 8 players online for even more laughter.

17 amazing levels – including the all new Forest level.

Up to eight players.

Human: Fall Flat is also available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles