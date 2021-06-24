Cotton Reboot! Headed West on July 20 for Switch and PS4 - News

/ 172 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher ININ Games announced Cotton Reboot! will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on July 20 in North America, Europe, and Oceania.

View the official trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Cotton Reboot! delivers seven amazing colorful stages, where visual and onscreen conformations really show off this arcade gem at its best. Special effects, pixel perfect animation, sprites and backdrops deliver unexpected surprises.

A Remaster with Hand-Drawn HD Graphics

Cotton Reboot! is a wonderful updated, remastered version of the classic and iconic Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams with brand new features and updated visual designs. The game comes with stunning, hand-drawn HD graphics and remixed soundtracks.

The game comes with the fan favorite iconic Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams in the X68000 original mode. And it also features two more game modes. Arrange mode features 16:9 screens, redesigned graphics and characters. In Score attack mode the player competes for scores online within a limited time (two-minute and five-minute modes can be selected).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles