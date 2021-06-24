Out of Line Launches July 7 for Switch, Later for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Hatinh Interactive and developer Nerd Monkeys announced the hand-drawn puzzle platformer, Out of Line, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 7 and later for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It launched today for PC via Steam.

View the launch trailer of the PC version below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A unique adventure game filled with beautiful puzzles all hand-drawn in a unique 2D style. Out of Line follows the adventures of San in a quest to escape the Factory that was once home. Dive into a story set in a mysterious world that is revealed through multiple chapters.

Key Features:

Enjoy dozens of beautiful puzzles.

Learn to master the mechanics of the spear.

Interact with environments.

Learn to get precious help from extraordinary characters.

Discover the story of San and make it your own interpretation.

