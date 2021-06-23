Head of Xbox Phil Spencer Says the Fable Team is Amazing, Can't Wait to Show More - News

Xbox Game Studios announced in July 2020 that a new Fable game was in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC by Forza Horizon developer Playground Games. The studio has two teams, one working on the upcoming racing game, Forza Horizon 5, and the other an RPG team working on Fable.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking in the Dropped Frames podcast provides an update on the upcoming Fable game.

"The only thing I can really say about Fable is, seeing the pedigree of the team and Playground, and where they set the bar for themselves in building a game," said Spencer.

"I think that showed with the Forza Horizon 5 preview that they had—I think people should just take confidence in that [Studio Head of Playground Games] Gavin [Raeburn] and the team there have that same level of focus on doing something amazing with an IP that we know is really important to a lot of Xbox fans, so we can’t wait to get to show more, but the team is just amazing."

The new Fable game was previously confirmed to be using the ForzaTech engine that the racing series Forza uses.

The last major entry in the action RPG series, Fable III, released a decade ago on the Xbox 360, and developer Lionhead Studios was shut down in April 2016.

