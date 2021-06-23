Knights in the Nightmare Remaster Announced for Switch, iOS, and Android - News

Sting has announced strategy shoot ’em up RPG, Knights in the Nightmare Remaster, for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. It will launch in 2021 in Japan. No word yet on a release in the west.

The game first launched for DS in September 2008 and for the PSP in April 2010.

Here is an overview of the game:

Somewhere between heaven and the underworld, a mysterious Wisp is re-awakening the souls of the dead to confront the evil that took their lives and kingdom. Control this spirit and command fallen knights in this captivating story of loss and redemption.

Key Features:

Experience the dark events that decimated a kingdom from three different perspectives.

Complex tactics plus frantic bullet hell action on the PlayStation Portable system.

A PlayStation Portable-exclusive chapter lets you experience the story of Princess Yggdra.

