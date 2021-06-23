Zombie Army 4: Dead War Adds Familiar Faces - News

Rebellion's Zombie Army series is great fun and has drawn several comparisons to Left 4 Dead over the years. With Zombie Army 4: Dead War, which released earlier this year, Rebellion has now chosen to embrace that comparison once more (fans of the series will probably remember that the survivors from Left 4 Dead 1 and 2 were playable in Zombie Army Trilogy).

With the launch of the latest expansion for Zombie Army 4, Abaddon Asylum, the original Left 4 Dead team are now playable for free. The game hasn't gone all Marvel though and the campaign story remains the same.

This does of course beg the question: when will Coach, Rochelle, Nick, and Ellis make an appearance? And when will Rebellion make a Dark Judges Zombie Army?!

