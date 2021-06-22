Overwatch Cross-Play Support Now Available - News

/ 313 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Blizzard Entertainment announced earlier this month cross-play support will be coming soon to Overwatch and is "powered by the latest global Battle.net update."

The cross-play support update for Overwatch is now available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch. In order to use cross-play on consoles players will have to create and link a Battle.net account to their console.

In celebration of cross-play, anyone who logs in to Overwatch by the end of 2021 will receive a Golden Loot Box.

"With the release of cross-play, all players will need to make a Battle.net account and link their appropriate console accounts," reads a blog post from Blizzard. "With the launch of Cross-Play, everyone who logs in to Overwatch by the end of 2021 will receive a Golden Loot Box to celebrate."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles