EA Play Live 2021 Pre-Show Start Time and Host Revealed

Electronic Arts announced EA Play Live, which is now just a month away, will have a pre-show that starts at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK on Thursday, July 22.

EA did not say how long the pre-show will last, but did say it will be hosted by WWE star Austin Creed.

EA Play Live is only a month away! Watch our pre-show July 22nd starting at 10AM PT/1PM ET, followed by the main showcase. See you then. 👋 pic.twitter.com/1PZ5IXRYeP — Electronic Arts (@EA) June 22, 2021

Electronic Arts' games expected at EA Play Live include Battlefield 2042, Madden NFL 22, and FIFA 22.

It was reported by VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb that EA motive is working on reviving "an established IP" that could possibly be Dead Space.

The last entry in the Dead Space franchise was 2013's Dead Space 3. The developer for the franchise, Visceral Games, was shut down in 2017. The studio was working on a single-player Star Wars game when they were closed.

Electronic Arts with the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order seems to have come around to putting a big budget on single-player games again.

