Marvel's Avengers Was PlayStation Now's Most Played Game of Spring 2021 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 195 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment via the PlayStation Blog has revealed the most played games on its PlayStation Now service of Spring 2021, which runs between March 1 and June 1.
Marvel's Avengers was the most played game on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, followed by Horizon Zero Dawn and Call of Duty: Black Ops III.
Bloodborne via streaming was the most played game on PC. This was followed by Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us.
Here are the top five most played games on PlayStation Now on PS4 and PS5:
- Marvel’s Avengers (available until July 5, 2021)
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III (previously available through April 29, 2021)
- F1 2020 (not available in Japan)
- WWE 2K19
Here are the top five most played games on PlayStation Now on PC:
- Bloodborne
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Last of Us
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Detroit: Become Human
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Looking at the list of games, I don't think that's really saying a whole lot lol. What a disappointment Avengers has been. Crystal had arguably the largest IP in the world, and squandered it!
Makes sense. For story and story alone it is a good game. Online, multiplayer, grinding etc all that is poor. The story? Great.
You don't need to grind for the story, you don't need level 150 or equipment. Plus I don't want to rush it so I prefer it without people.