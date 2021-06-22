Sony Wants PS5 to Break Its Annual Console Sales Record With Over 22.6 Million Units Shipped in FY2022 - Sales

Sony wants to break a PlayStation sales record that was set over 20 years ago by the original PlayStation when the company shipped 22.6 million units of the console in the 1998 fiscal year.

Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said the company wants to ship over 22.6 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the 2022 fiscal year, which runs from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, according to Japanese news agency JIJI.

The PlayStation 2, despite being the best-selling console of all time, reached a peak of 22.0 million units shipped in the 2002 fiscal year. The PlayStation 3's best year saw 14.4 million units shipped in the 2010 fiscal year, while the PlayStation 4 saw a peak year of 20.0 million units shipped in the 2016 fiscal year.

Sony is hoping to ship over 14.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2022. That would put the PS5 ahead of the PS4 after the same amount of time on the market. Sony could struggle to beat this as their continues to be supply shortages.

Sony shipped 4.5 million PS5 consoles as of December 31, 2020. This is the same number of PS4 consoles that were shipped in 2013.

