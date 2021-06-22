New Box Art for Ghost of Tsushima Removes 'Only On PlayStation' Text - News

/ 462 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions have updated the box art for Ghost of Tsushima by removing the "Only On PlayStation" banner. The new box art also added text mentioning the co-op multiplayer mode that was added with v1.1 of the game.

The new box arts can be viewed on Amazon and PlayStation Direct, while the original box art can be viewed here.

The removal of "Only On PlayStation" could mean the game will be getting a release on PC soon. PlayStation has released two of its bigger PS4 exclusives on PC, Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, and updated the box art for them by also removing "Only On PlayStation."

However, Sony has not used "Only On PlayStation" for its games that are on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, so it could mean the game is getting a remaster on the PS5.

Ghost of Tsushima launched for the PlayStation 4 in July 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles