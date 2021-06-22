Judgment Might be Coming to Xbox Game Pass - News

Sega has been adding games from the Yakuza franchise to Xbox Game Pass. Yakuza: Like a Dragon was just added to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud on June 13 during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase.

The official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account on Monday tweeted an image with the names of 280 characters. In a follow-up tweet it had the name of the protagonist of Judgment, Takayuki Yagami, crossed out with the words "Oopsie woopsie." Judgment is a spin-off entry in the Yakuza series.

A sequel to Judgment, called Lost Judgment, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide on September 24.

Made a slight error in the original but it's ok we fixed it with some help from our friends at @GroundedTheGame (great handwriting btw) pic.twitter.com/lRKtLdrQIB — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 21, 2021

