NieR: Automata Ships Over 6 Million Units Worldwide, NieR Replicant Tops 1 Million - Sales

/ 236 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix announced NieR: Automata has shipped over six million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

Also revealed is that shipment figures for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 have topped one million units.

The last milestone that was announced for the game was 5.5 million in February 2021. It had also reached five million units sold in December 2020, 4.5 million in March 2020, and four million in May 2019.

#NieR:Automata and #NieRReplicant ver.1.22474487139... have shipped/digitally sold over 6 million and 1 million units respectively!



Whether you've cried over androids fighting a war for survival or an older brother trying to save his sister, thank you for all your support 🎉 pic.twitter.com/yCBYySCq7N — NieR Series (@NieRGame) June 22, 2021

NieR: Automata and NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 are available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles