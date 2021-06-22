Final Fantasy IX Animated Series is in Development - News

Animation company Cyber Group Studios have signed a co-development and co-production deal with Square Enix to create an animated series for eight to 13 year olds of Final Fantasy IX. This is according to a report from Kidscreen.

Cyber Group will not only produce the show, but also handle worldwide distribution, licensing, and merchandise.

CEO of Cyber Group Studios Pierre Sissmann says the company is putting the final touches on the project bible, and will begin pitching it to broadcasters in the coming months. Episode count and length has not been finalized yet, but the goal is to begin producing the series by the end of 2021 or in early 2022.

"The games have a strong co-viewing potential. For those who do know Final Fantasy IX , this will be an [introduction]," Sissmann said. "And for the many who don’t, this will immerse them in a universe they’ll love."

