The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Most Talked At Game From E3 on Twitter

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was the most talked about game from E3 2021 on Twitter, revealed a blog post from Twitter. Nintendo showcased a new trailer for the highly anticipated game, as well as announcing it will launch in 2022.

Elden Ring, which had a gameplay reveal trailer shown during Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live!, was the second most talked about game on Twitter. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 21, 2022.

Ubisoft unveiled the next entry in the Battlefield series, Battlefield 2042, with a trailer during its Ubisoft Forward showcase and gameplay trailer during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase. It was the third most talked about game.

Two Xbox exclusives, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, were the fourth and fifth most talked about games on Twitter from E3 2021. Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2021 and Forza Horizon 5 will launch on November 9.

Here are the top five most talked about games from E3 2021 on Twitter:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Elden Ring Battlefield 2042 Halo Infinite Forza Horizon 5

