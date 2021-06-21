Death Stranding Director's Cut Rated by the ESRB - News

/ 179 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Kojima Productions and Hideo Kojima during Summer Games Fest Kickoff Live announced Death Stranding Director’s Cut for the PlayStation 5, which will be "coming soon." The full reveal for the game is "just weeks away."

Death Stranding Director’s Cut has now been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) and unsurprisingly been given a Mature rating due to blood, intense violence, partial nudity, and strong language.

View the announcement trailer below:

Check out the ESRB rating summary below:

This is an action game in which players assume the role of a courier (Sam Porter) transporting packages across a post-apocalyptic environment. As players traverse mountainous terrain, they can be attacked by human settlers and ghostly apparitions. Players use machine guns, grenades, and shotguns to kill enemies; firefights are highlighted by realistic gunfire, large splashes of blood, and cries of pain. In some stages, players can perform stealth takedowns of enemies (e.g., strangling characters from behind). Cutscenes contain more intense instances of violence: a man and an infant shot—the latter, accidentally (blood splatter appears below the infant); a character shooting a comatose patient in the head; a man stabbing himself repeatedly in the distance. A handful of scenes depict a character with his buttocks exposed. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” appear in the dialogue.

Death Stranding launched for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019 and for PC in July 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles