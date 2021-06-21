The Falconeer: Warrior Edition on PS5 Runs at 4K and 60 FPS, Targets 60 FPS on Switch - News

The Falconeer launched as an Xbox console exclusive in November 2020 and are now in development for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

The Falconeer developer Tomas Sala in an interview with GamingBolt revealed the game will run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on the PlayStation 5, on the PlayStation 4 Pro at 1440p, and on the base PlayStation 4 it will run in a mix of 1080p and 900p upscaled.

The game on the Nintendo Switch targets 60 frames per second in handheld and console modes. The resolution has not been "set in stone yet."

"The setup I use to achieve that is to split GUI and 3D world into separate renders," said Sala. "The GUI, which is 3D itself (no textures are used in The Falconeer, and that goes for the GUI as well) is rendered at native resolution (so 1080p docked and 720p handheld). And then the 3D world can be rendered at a much lower resolution, while the GUI remains readable and crisp, with a decent anti-aliasing solution thrown in."

"For me, a 60 FPS target is more important than resolution at all times, and this combination seems to hold up well so far," he added.

The Falconeer is available now on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The Falconeer: Warrior Edition will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on August 5.

