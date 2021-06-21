Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Accolades Trailer Released - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games released Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on June 11.

The publisher and developer have released a short 30 second Accolades trailer that features quotes from reviews of the game.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart did debut in first on the UK charts and in its second week sold two percent more copies, wile the majority of games drop 60 to 70 percent in its second week. The game also debuted in first on the Australian, New Zealand, and Swiss charts.

