The Procession To Calvary Launches in Early July for Switch and Xbox One, 'Very Shortly Afterwards' for PS4 - News

posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developer Joe Richardson announced the Pythonesque adventure game, The Procession To Calvary, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 1 and for the Xbox one on July 2. It will also launch "very shortly afterwards" for the PlayStation 4.

The Procession to Calvary first launched for PC via Steam in April 2020.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Procession to Calvary is a Pythonesque adventure game in which you journey through a richly detailed landscape built from hundreds of Renaissance paintings.

Huzzah! The holy war is over! Your oppressors have been vanquished, the churches of the Old God lay in ruin and thousands of innocent people have been murdered! But it’s not all good news; the tyrant Heavenly Peter has escaped your clutches, and you have been tasked with finding him…

Key Features:

Pointing and Clicking – A traditional point and click interface, with a “verb coin” interaction menu and a simple inventory from which you can access your preciously hoarded items

– A traditional point and click interface, with a “verb coin” interaction menu and a simple inventory from which you can access your preciously hoarded items Renaissance Artwork – Paintings by Rembrandt, Botticelli, Michelangelo and many more are brought together into one consistent world

– Paintings by Rembrandt, Botticelli, Michelangelo and many more are brought together into one consistent world Classical Music – A soundtrack selected to fit with the style of the artwork. Enjoy music from composers such as Vivaldi, Bach, and George Frideric Handel

– A soundtrack selected to fit with the style of the artwork. Enjoy music from composers such as Vivaldi, Bach, and George Frideric Handel Optional Murder – Kill anyone who stands in your way and skip puzzles you don’t like. But be warned; your actions might come back to haunt you…

– Kill anyone who stands in your way and skip puzzles you don’t like. But be warned; your actions might come back to haunt you… Nonsense – Humor reminiscent of Monty Python. But rest assured, while some of the jokes may be ridiculous, the puzzles make perfect sense!

