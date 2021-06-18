By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Castlevania Advance Collection Rated in Australia

Castlevania Advance Collection Rated in Australia - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 495 Views

Castlevania Advance Collection has been  rated in Australia by the Australian Classification. The rating lists M2 as the developer and Konami who filed the application. The platforms for the collection were not revealed in the rating. 

With the title of Castlevania Advance Collection it likely means Konami plans to release the Game Boy Advance Castlevania games in a collection. The three Castlevania Game Boy Advance games are Castlevania: Circle of the MoonCastlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow.

M2 is known for working on Mega Man X Legacy CollectionCastlevania Anniversary Collection, and the Contra Anniversary Collection.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


7 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Mr Puggsly (7 hours ago)

My favorite GBA games.

  • +1
Darwinianevolution (2 hours ago)

So if the GBA Castlevanias are getting a compilation, I imagine we'll eventually get a DS compilation as well.

  • 0
drbunnig (4 hours ago)

YES! I am all over this. Three great games.

  • 0
GoOnKid (5 hours ago)

All three are excellent games!

  • 0
dx11332sega (7 hours ago)

Great now I can sell my aria of sorrow copy

  • 0
Mr Puggsly dx11332sega (7 hours ago)

The value is certainly great than I paid. I am sitting on all my old video games in hopes of getting rich from a collector wanting tonstart a YouTube channel.

  • 0
Comment was deleted...