George R.R. Martin on Elden Ring: 'My Work on it was Actually Done Years Ago' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 644 Views
Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware during Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! earlier this month released a gameplay trailer for Elden Ring, as well as announcing the game will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 21, 2022.
George R.R. Martin, the Game of Thrones author, did some of the writing for Elden Ring, as well as helping build the world.
Martin visited Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism recently where he spot with local news station WWTW about his career and Elden Ring. He did say his work on the game finished years ago.
"The game is called the Elden Ring and it's a sequel to a video game that came out a few years ago called Dark Souls," Martin said during the interview which was transcribed by Eurogamer. "My work on it was actually done years ago. These games, they're like movies, they take a long time to develop.
"Basically they wanted a world created to set the game in, they wanted worldbuilding."
Martin added that he "worked up a fairly detailed background." After that From Software "took it from there."
"They would come in periodically and show me some monsters they designed or the latest special effects... but the game has been very slowly developing and now it's coming out in January, I believe," Martin said. "I'll be as excited as anybody else to see it."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
"Oh that", "I finished that years ago, no problem" George proudly stated.
...then when asked "What about the Winds of Winter?" George rushed out at a sprint.
I’m currently working in the theory that his version will never be released, but you may get A Girl in the Spider’s Web situation.
I hope not, but the same thing happened with the Wheel of Time Series.
I hope not as well, but its been ten years since book five details are still so thin in the ground.
It’s definitely more an if rather than a when.
I love that he thinks Dark Souls came out "a few years ago" and that Elden Ring is a sequel... unless it secretly is?!
He's point blank confirming that it's a sequel. He would have to know that as a contributing world-builder.
I wouldn't go that far. He thinks DS is a few years old when it came out almost a decade ago and he doesn't seem to know it had sequels, so he clearly knows very little about the series.
There is a fan theory that connects Souls and Bloodborne worlds. It is intriguing, but there is no confirmation for it. I suspect FromSoftware enjoy creating these vague connections between their games. And it seems Elden Ring will be no different.
Yeah they love to create complex lore and world building so there will probably be some connections.