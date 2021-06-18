Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 13, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V remains in in second place, NBA 2K21 drops from first to third place, and Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is down from third to fourth place. FIFA 21 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remain in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - NEW Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K21 Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Dance 2020 Red Dead Redemption 2 Two Point Hospital Minecraft

