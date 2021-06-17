E3 2021 Nintendo Direct Reached 3.1 Million Peak Viewers, Xbox With 2.3 Million - News

The E3 2021 Nintendo Direct was the most viewed showcase during E3 2021, with a peak of 3.1 million viewers, according to analyst Stream Hatchet.

The Xbox and Bethesda showcase came in second place with 2.3 million viewers. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has stated it was the most viewed E3 ever for Xbox.

"Thank you for a great week, our most viewed E3 ever," said Spencer. "We haven’t felt players and the team sharing so much energy and excitement since the 360 era.

"We’re inspired by the community’s belief in Xbox and we will continue to innovate with players at the center of everything we do."

Ubisoft came in third place with 1.4 million peak viewers, followed by Square Enix with 1.3 million, and Devolver Digital with 1.1 million.

If you missed E3 2021 you can check out our breakdown articles on the Nintendo Direct and Xbox and Bethesda showcase.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

