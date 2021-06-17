Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

posted 4 hours ago

Xbox Game Studios and Rare have released the gameplay trailer for the upcoming free A Pirate’s Life DLC for Sea of Thieves, which will launch next week on Tuesday, June 22.

"Take a first look at gameplay from Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, a brand new adventure that sees Captain Jack Sparrow sailing in from beyond the horizon to sweep players into an epic new adventure!" reads the description to the gameplay video.

"Free Jack from his prison and witness the power of the world’s greatest Pirate Treasure, which he just so happens to have stolen, before joining him on an unforgettable quest to stop dark forces from dominating this pirate paradise."

View the gameplay trailer below:

Sea of Thieves is available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

