More Japanese Indie Devs Have Xbox Dev Kits Than Ever Before

Microsoft is looking to grow the popularity of the Xbox in Japan. A country the Xbox brand has historically struggled to sell well in.

Xbox business lead for Asia Jeremy Hinton in an interview with IGN Japan (and translated by VideoGamesChronicle) said that more Japanese indie developers have Xbox development kits than ever before.

"Recently, we’ve been connecting with more and more Japanese indie developers, and we’ve never seen so many Japanese indie developers with our development kits before," Hinton said. "The indie scene in Japan is growing, and we are paying close attention."

Hinton added that Japan is a market Xbox can't ignore and it is currently the fastest growing market in the world.

"At Xbox, we’re not only looking at markets that are already successful, but also markets that are still growing, and it’s clear that Japan is a market that we can’t ignore," said Hinton.

"Japan is currently the largest and fastest growing market in the world, with particularly strong growth in the last 12 months."

Xbox going forward does plan to localize all first-party games for Japan, revealed Hinton. He believes the Xbox Series S will be in more demand as he has "seen a lot of Japanese users on Twitter tweeting about how cute and compact the console is."

