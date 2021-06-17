Metroid Dread amiibo Figures Increases Players Health and Missiles - News

Nintendo during its E3 2021 Nintendo Direct announced Metroid Dread for the Nintendo Switch, which will launch on October 8.

Following the Nintendo Direct, Nintendo hosted a Nintendo Treehouse Live, which featured 22 minutes of gameplay footage of Metroid Dread.

The Metroid Dread double pack amiibo figures listing on GameStop reveals what the Samus and E.M.M.I. figures will do while playing the game.

The Samus amiibo provides an extra energy tank, which will increase your health by 100. It can also be tapped once per day to receive health. The E.M.M.I. amiibo provides Samus a Missile+ tank, which increases her missile capacity by 10. It can also be tapped once per day to replenish some missiles.

The Metroid Dread double pack amiibo figures will launch alongside the game on October 8.

