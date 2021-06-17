Hades Runs at 4K and 60 FPS on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

Publisher Private Division and developer Supergiant Games during E3 2021 announced Hades will launch for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 13. The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch and PC.

Supergiant Games has confirmed the game will run at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, as well as 1080p at 60 FPS on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. No word on the resolution or frame rate on the Xbox One X or PlayStation 4 Pro.

The new versions of Hades will not support PC cross-saves like the Nintendo Switch version does.

Hades for Xbox Series S runs at 4K at a target 60fps. — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) June 14, 2021

