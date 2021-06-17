It Takes Two Sales Top Two Million Units - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Developer Hazelight announced the co-op adventure platformer, It Takes Two, has sold over two million units worldwide.

"It Takes Two has sold Two Million copies!! We’re simply amazed by the PASSION you wonderful people have shown our game and we couldn’t be happier seeing so many fans of co-op out there," said developer Hazelight.

Hazelight founder Josef Fares added, "This means that 4 million players have already played It Takes Two. Amazing."

This sales figure is up from one million units sold on April 23.

This means that 4 million players have already played #Ittakestwo. Amazing 🙌😍 https://t.co/gZHqBTbmaU — Josef Fares (@josef_fares) June 17, 2021

It Takes Two launched for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin on March 26.

