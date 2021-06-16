Bright Memory: Infinite Gameplay Trailer Released - News

Publisher Playism and developer FYQD-Studio have released a new gameplay trailer for Bright Memory: Infinite as part of GameSpot's Play For All 2021.

Bright Memory: Infinite is an all-new lightning-fast fusion of the first-person shooter and action genres, created by FYQD-Studio. Combine a wide variety of skills and abilities to unleash dazzling combo attacks.

Bright Memory: Infinite is set in a sprawling, futuristic metropolis in the year 2036. A strange phenomenon for which scientists can find no explanation has occurred in the skies around the world. The Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO) has sent agents out to various regions to investigate this phenomenon. It is soon discovered that these strange occurrences are connected to an archaic mystery – an as-of-yet unknown history of two worlds, about to come to light…

Bright Memory: Infinite will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam in 2021. It will launch later for the PlayStation 5.

