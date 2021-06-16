Blaster Master Zero Launches July 1 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Sequel on July 15 - News

Inti Creates announced Blaster Master Zero will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on July 1, while Blaster Master Zero II will launch on July 15.

Each game is priced at $9.99 and can be pre-ordered for a 20 percent discount.

Here is an overview of the two games:

Blaster Master Zero

It’s the Rebirth of Mutant Blasting Action Adventure Icon!

Blaster Master Zero is an 8-bit style action-adventure game that harkens back to the heyday of 2D games.

Blaster Master Zero uses the original 1988 Sunsoft classic Blaster Master as a starting point, adding new bosses, areas, and weapons while revamping the graphics and gameplay, all the while telling an expansive new story.

On Earth in the near future, the protagonist Jason Frudnick sets out on an underground adventure aboard the all-terrain battle tank (Metal Attacker) SOPHIA III.

In side-scrolling areas, control the your extremely mobile tank to explore the vast stages as you search for any mutant threats that may lurk in the shadows.

To confront the bosses, you’ll need to enter their dungeons on foot as Jason.

Disembark SOPHIA III and venture inside to enter the game’s numerous top-down action dungeons.

Defeat bosses and mid-bosses to obtain useful items and weapons and power up Jason and SOPHIA III, then use your new abilities to access new areas in the side-scrolling stages.

What encounters and trails await Jason on his subterranean adventure…?

Blaster Master Zero 2

Mutant blasting action is back! Join Jason, Eve, and Fred on an intergalactic journey!

The side-scrolling / top-down hybrid action adventure title Blaster Master Zero returns with its long-awaited sequel!

Experience the yet-untold story of Jason and Eve after defeating Earth’s mutant scourge in Blaster Master Zero as they venture into the depths of space in their new battle tank, “GAIA-SOPHIA”!

After eradicating the Mutant Core in the subterranean depths of planet Earth, Jason’s partner Eve was infected by mutant parasites that have begun to slowly corrupt her body.

They now leave Earth behind and venture to Eve’s home planet Sophia abroad G-SOPHIA in hopes of finding a cure.

Key Features:

G-SOPHIA and the Gaia System – When G-SOPHIA falls from great heights or takes damage, the Gaia System converts the impact energy to SP for G-SOPHIA’s weapons and functions. Strategically traverse many different planets’ terrain to generate SP and maximize the full potential of your battle tank G-SOPHIA!

– When G-SOPHIA falls from great heights or takes damage, the Gaia System converts the impact energy to SP for G-SOPHIA’s weapons and functions. Strategically traverse many different planets’ terrain to generate SP and maximize the full potential of your battle tank G-SOPHIA! Jason’s Newest Ability: BLAST COUNTER – The BLAST COUNTER is a powerful counter-attack Jason can unleash on enemies the moment they attack. Use the opening created by the COUNTER to unload your main and sub weapons on the defenseless enemy and clear top-down stages with speed and finesse!

– The BLAST COUNTER is a powerful counter-attack Jason can unleash on enemies the moment they attack. Use the opening created by the COUNTER to unload your main and sub weapons on the defenseless enemy and clear top-down stages with speed and finesse! Meet New Pilots With Their Own Support Droids and Metal Attacker Battle Tanks – Jason and Eve meet up with a variety of fellow Metal Attacker pilots and support droids as they journey through outer space. Will their encounters create new friends and strong bonds, or they make new enemies and face even more strife…?

