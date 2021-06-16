Report: Next-Gen PlayStation VR Aiming for Holiday 2022 Release, to Use Samsung OLED Panels - News

posted 2 hours ago

A new report from Bloomberg claims that Sony is looking to release the next-generation PlayStation VR headset in Holiday 2022.

"[Sony] is aiming to release the successor in the holiday period next year," reads the report citing sources with knowledge of Sony's plans.

The same sources also claim the next-generation PlayStation VR headset will use Samsung OLED panels. "Sony Group Corp. plans to use Samsung Display Co. OLED panels in its next-generation PlayStation VR goggles," reads the report.

Sony announced the next-generation virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5 earlier this year with plans to launch it in 2022 or later.

"Today, I’m pleased to share that our next-generation VR system will be coming to PlayStation 5, enabling the ultimate entertainment experience with more dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity," Sony Interactive Entertainment senior vice president of platform planning and management Hideaki Nishino said at the time.

Nishino added, "There’s still a lot of development underway for our new VR system, so it won’t be launching in 2021. But we wanted to provide this early update to our fans, as the development community has started to work on creating new worlds for you to explore in virtual reality."

