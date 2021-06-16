Pokemon Unite Important News Update Coming Tomorrow - News

The official Pokemon Twitter account revealed an "important Pokemon Unite news update" will be posted tomorrow, June 17.

Pokemon Unite is a free-to-play strategic team battle game that was announced in June 2020 for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. Tencent’s TiMi Studios is developing the game.

Other upcoming Pokemon games include Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, which will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 19, as well as Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

Attention, Trainers! An important #PokemonUNITE news update is coming! Check back tomorrow to learn more! pic.twitter.com/8LoQceXbf5 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 16, 2021

Here is an overview of Pokemon Unite:

Pokemon Unite is a strategic team battle game being developed jointly by The Pokemon Company and Tencent Games’ TiMi Studios. Pokemon Unite is planned as a cross-platform game for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices and will be free-to-start.

In this game, players face off against each other in five-on-five team battles. During battles, players will cooperate with teammates to catch wild Pokemon, level up and evolve their own Pokemon, and defeat opponents’ Pokemon while trying to earn more points than the opposing team within the allotted time.

Pokemon Unite introduces a new kind of Pokemon battle—one that requires teamwork and strategy. It is simple and yet full of intricacies waiting to be unpacked.

