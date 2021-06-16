Nintendo Explains Why The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Title Hasn't Been Revealed - News

Nintendo announced the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel two years ago during its E3 2019 Nintendo Direct and yesterday released a new trailer for the game as well as announcing it will launch in 2022.

With the game coming out next year Nintendo has yet to reveal the actual title for the game and in an interview with IGN explained why.

"As for why we’re holding back on the name, you’ll just have to stay tuned because, obviously, Zelda names are kind of important," said Nintendo Treehouse’s Bill Trinen. "Those subtitles… they start to give little bits of hints about maybe what’s going to happen."

Trinen added Nintendo is still calling it a sequel to Breath of the Wild.

"[Breath of the Wild 2] is going to be shorthand and it’s natural for people to want to find a shorthand way to frame it," Trinen added. "We’re still calling it the sequel to Breath of the Wild."

