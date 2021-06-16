Nintendo Has No Plans to Bring More Zelda Games to Switch for 35th Anniversary - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 653 Views
2021 marks the 35th anniversary of the first The Legend of Zelda game, which launched for the Famicom in Japan in February 1986.
To celebrate the 35th anniversary, Nintendo is releasing a special Game & Watch handheld that includes the original The Legend of Zelda game, its sequel The Adventure of Link, and Link’s Awakening on November 12. Nintendo is also releasing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch on July 16.
The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Auonuma during the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct said there are no plans to release any other games in the franchise on the Nintendo Switch as part of its 35th anniversary.
"This year the original Legend of Zelda game reaches its 35th anniversary," said Auonuma. "While we don’t have any campaigns or other Nintendo Switch games planned, we’ve been working on this Game and Watch system as a special item to help mark the occasion and reflect fondly on the earliest days of The Legend of Zelda."
Nintendo did announce The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel will launch in 2022.
I really would have hoped for a Zelda Maker game...
Yes. A huge missed opportunity for a dungeon creation game. Disappointing that won't be a thing, and that there won't be a free online multiplayer game like Mario 35 to celebrate the Zelda anniversary. I would have thought that would be the only reason to discontinue Mario 35 was to replace it with a Zelda themed one.
That's extremely disappointing. Was definitely expecting a WW/TP package. I don't get why they wouldn't, could easily come out this Fall, well after SS and well before BotW2. And both games already have HD versions so it would just be an easy straight port job. And it would likely sell a lot more than SS will.
They also said there was no new 3DS revision a few months before it released.
Lets just wait and see of anything gets revealed after SSHD. I don't see them wanting to take the wind out of its sales (no pun intended) right before it releases.
Well that's me out for any hope on being able to play my fave Zelda titles on Switch...
Guess I'll emulate them on my PC from here on, since they don't care about proper BC, let alone their VC.
They won't miss the opportunity to massively sell a ported game for 60€.
Give them time, Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD will make their ways to the switch no matter when, Those two will be easy ports also.
Aonuma's declaration is plausible for now, After all they're trying to porperly promote a hated game (Skyward sword) and avoid any distraction from it to sell well.
Watch it make better sales than its original Wii numbers despite being the most contreversial 3D zelda.