Nintendo Has No Plans to Bring More Zelda Games to Switch for 35th Anniversary - News

2021 marks the 35th anniversary of the first The Legend of Zelda game, which launched for the Famicom in Japan in February 1986.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary, Nintendo is releasing a special Game & Watch handheld that includes the original The Legend of Zelda game, its sequel The Adventure of Link, and Link’s Awakening on November 12. Nintendo is also releasing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch on July 16.

The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Auonuma during the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct said there are no plans to release any other games in the franchise on the Nintendo Switch as part of its 35th anniversary.

"This year the original Legend of Zelda game reaches its 35th anniversary," said Auonuma. "While we don’t have any campaigns or other Nintendo Switch games planned, we’ve been working on this Game and Watch system as a special item to help mark the occasion and reflect fondly on the earliest days of The Legend of Zelda."

Nintendo did announce The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel will launch in 2022.

