Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Gets 28 Minutes of Gameplay Footage - News

/ 252 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo during its E3 2021 Nintendo Direct announced Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 3.

Following the Nintendo Direct, Nintendo hosted a Nintendo Treehouse Live, which featured 28 minutes of gameplay footage of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp.

View the gameplay footage below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Rally the Troops! Advance Wars is Marching to Nintendo Switch

Command an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical adviser for the Orange Star Army. Your expertise is needed as you move land, air, and naval units across the battlefield. Take down enemy squads and capture towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace. Keep an eye on the game-changing terrain and weather as you lead a variety of units across multiple maps. This remake features two campaigns that cover the events of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising!

Fight Alongside Capable Commanding Officers

Defend your land with the help of Andy, Max, Sami, and other Commanding Officers, each with their own specialties and CO Powers. Andy can repair units, while Sami can boost the abilities of troops. Your opponents can use CO abilities of their own too! Throughout both campaigns, the COs you meet play a critical role both on the battlefield and in the story.

Recruit Some Friends and See Who the Superior Strategist Is

When you aren’t busy keeping the peace in one of the two campaign stories, flex your army-commanding chops in Versus Mode**. Up to four players can battle on dozens of maps. Each player chooses a CO from either campaign and can strategically use their CO Powers to turn the tides of battle. Customize your combat with options like funds per allied base and fog of war.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles