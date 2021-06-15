Strange Brigade Available Now on Switch - News

Rebellion's third-person action game Strange Brigade is out now on Nintendo Switch, with a 10% launch week discount. The game, which originally launched in 2018 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, is a cooperative third-person shooter with a 1930s pulp serial motif. Explore remarkable ruins, solve perilous puzzles, uncover tantalizing treasure, and blast your way through an array of undead enemies alone or with up to three friends.

On Switch, players can enjoy a host of exclusive new features including:

Local Play - Includes 2-4 player local wireless play

Online Play - 2-4 player online co-op

Enhanced Controls - Motion Controls, HD Rumble and Pro Controller support

Technical Enhancements - Dynamic Resolution Switching for smooth 30fps gameplay. Running up to 1080p on TV and 720p handheld

Achievements - Achievements with in-game tracking screen

Friend Invites - Send invites to online and offline friends

In addition to the base game, the Strange Brigade Season Pass is also available on the Nintendo Switch eShop, offering immediate access to the three-part campaign expansion The Thrice Damned, additional playable characters, powerful new weapons, items and more. DLC packs are also available separately.

Those looking to buy all of the above can purchase Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition, which contains the base game and all of the Season Pass content.

Strange Brigade Features:

Gripping Adventure - A rip-roaring campaign filled with foes to send back to the afterlife. Explore alone or team up in 2-4 player online and local wireless co-op.

A rip-roaring campaign filled with foes to send back to the afterlife. Explore alone or team up in 2-4 player online and local wireless co-op. Fearless fortune hunters - Adventure as one of four dashing agents trained to tackle the supernatural. Aim and blast powerful weapons with motion controls and unleash magical amulets.

Adventure as one of four dashing agents trained to tackle the supernatural. Aim and blast powerful weapons with motion controls and unleash magical amulets. Malevolent monsters - moaning mummies, fire-breathing assassins, armor-plated minotaurs and much, much worse.

moaning mummies, fire-breathing assassins, armor-plated minotaurs and much, much worse. Terrifying traps - Decapitate the undead with spinning blades, fry them with fire traps and more. You wouldn’t set them on your team mates… would you?

Decapitate the undead with spinning blades, fry them with fire traps and more. You wouldn’t set them on your team mates… would you? Puzzling predicaments - Keep those peepers peeled for suspicious clues, secret entrances and ancient contraptions. Who knows what treasures await…

Strange Brigade is available now on the Switch eShop. The MSRP of $34.99 is marked down to $31.49 for launch week.

