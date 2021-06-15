Here is What Went Down at the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 497 Views
The E3 2021 Nintendo Direct included 40 minutes of reveals, announcements, trailers, and more.
Some of the highlights from the Nintendo Direct include the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, new 2.5D game Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and WarioWare: Get It Together!.
You can view the full E3 2021 Nintendo Direct below:
Check out links to the news and announcements from the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct below:
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Launches in 2022, New Trailer Released
- Metroid Dread Announced for Switch
- Mario Party Superstars Announced for Switch
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - Pulse of the Ancients DLC Launches June 18
- WarioWare: Get It Together! Announced for Switch
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Announced for Consoles and PC
- Shin Megami Tensei V Release Date Revealed
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Announced for Switch
- Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered Collection Headed to Switch
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Launches for Switch in 2021
- Danganronpa Decadence is A Collection, Announced for Switch
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Adds Nintendo Switch Version
it was good, but it seems Nintendo is holding the great games for the next year...
It's more games than I expected though. Kirby could end up just getting another small spin off this year sadly.