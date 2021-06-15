Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered Collection Headed to Switch - News

Publisher Square Enix announced Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch.

Life is Strange: True Colors will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 10, the same day it launches for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia.

View a trailer of the agme below:

Here is an overview of the games:

Life is Strange: True Colors

Alex Chen must embrace her volatile psychic power of Empathy to uncover the truth about her brother’s death. Get the Deluxe Edition to play as Steph in the all-new story “Wavelengths,” plus four exclusive Life is Strange hero outfits for Alex.

A bold new era of the award-winning Life is Strange begins, with an all-new playable lead character and a thrilling mystery to solve!

Alex Chen has long suppressed her “curse”: the supernatural ability to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, which she sees as blazing, colored auras.

When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her volatile power to find the truth—and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town.

Key Features:

Wavelengths – Step into Steph’s booth as the all-new radio show host for KRCT: Haven’s best–and only—radio station. Over four seasons, discover more about Steph’s past and her relationships as she makes her mark on the record store, uncovers its secrets—and decides her future.

– Step into Steph’s booth as the all-new radio show host for KRCT: Haven’s best–and only—radio station. Over four seasons, discover more about Steph’s past and her relationships as she makes her mark on the record store, uncovers its secrets—and decides her future. Live On Air – You’re the DJ: choose records for the playlist, ‘ad lib’ your way through local commercials, and help Steph compose an original song.

– You’re the DJ: choose records for the playlist, ‘ad lib’ your way through local commercials, and help Steph compose an original song. Roll the Dice – Give D20-powered advice to callers with problems both serious and mundane, GM a tabletop RPG, and reach out to reconnect with an old friend.

– Give D20-powered advice to callers with problems both serious and mundane, GM a tabletop RPG, and reach out to reconnect with an old friend. Small Town Pride – Swipe left or right on Steph’s dating app matches, and join Steph as she reminisces about formative Prides past.

– Swipe left or right on Steph’s dating app matches, and join Steph as she reminisces about formative Prides past. A Room of Her Own – See the record store change over the seasons as Steph asserts her personality, and discover its hidden history and surprising spaces as you explore.

– See the record store change over the seasons as Steph asserts her personality, and discover its hidden history and surprising spaces as you explore. All-New Soundtrack – Hits from Girl in Red, Alt-J, Portugal, The Man, Foals, Hayley Kiyoko, Maribou State, and more set the tone for Steph’s journey, each packing an emotional punch.

Life is Strange Remastered

Experience the BAFTA award-winning story of Life is Strange now beautifully remastered with enhanced visuals and vastly improved animation using mocap technology.

Play as Max Caulfield, a photography senior who discovers she can rewind time while saving her best friend Chloe Price from a violent altercation.

The pair soon find themselves investigating the mysterious disappearance of fellow student Rachel Amber, uncovering a dark side to life in Arcadia Bay. Meanwhile, Max must quickly learn that changing the past can sometimes lead to a devastating future.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered

Life is Strange: Before the Storm returns with remastered visuals across characters & environments.

Set three years before Life is Strange, you play as sixteen-year old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success.

When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on.

No longer alone the girls must confront each other’s demons and together, find a way to overcome them.

Key Features:

Remastered visuals across characters and environments.

Vastly improved character animation using full facial mocap performance.

Updated and refined gameplay puzzles.

Engine and lighting upgrades.

Includes previously released Deluxe Content: Chloe Outfits and “Farewell” Bonus Episode.

Choice and consequence driven stories with multiple endings.

Harness the power of Max’s rewind ability or Chloe’s quick-witted attitude to change the course of events.

Distinct licensed soundtrack and original scores.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

