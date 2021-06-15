Randy Pitchford Releases Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Screenshots - News

The President and CEO of Gearbox Software via his Twitter account has released new screenshots of the recently announced Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The game is a Borderlands spin-off title that is set to launch in early 2022.

The game features Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, and Ashly Burch, along with her royal highness "Butt Stallion." More information on the game will be shared this summer. Visit the official website here.

View the screenshots below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

