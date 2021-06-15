New BioWare GM: Wants to Rebuild Studio's Reputation - News

/ 365 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

It was announced in December 2020 that BioWare’s General Manager Casey Hudson was leaving the studio after having been in that position since 2017. BioWare has now confirmed that Gary McKay, the Interim General Manager of BioWare, has been made the permanent GM for the company.

McKay joined BioWare in January 2020 as the Head of Development Operations before he was made the Interim General Manager in December 0220. He has over 20 years of experience in the video game industry.

"I started my career in the industry with EA back in 1998," said McKay. "And it was so exciting to see the studio and company grow in the early days. I spent the next seven years with EA before moving on. But now you could say I’ve come full circle."

McKay added that his goal is to rebuild the reputation the studio once had with the ability to deliver on the promise of high quality games.

"I’m so grateful for this opportunity," he said. "When you spend over 20 years in the industry, there are a small handful of studios on your bucket list in terms of teams you’d want to work with — and BioWare is at the top of my list. This studio is unique in that it has an incredible history of building critically successful games and universes that are truly beloved by so many fans.

"For me, success is all about rebuilding that reputation, and delivering on that promise of quality."

He added that the team is "laser-focused on releasing the types of games BioWare has built a reputation on. High-quality console, PC, and online RPG games with rich stories, unforgettable characters, and vast worlds. We continue to work on the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect — and this is a milestone year being the 10th anniversary with more to come from Star Wars: The Old Republic."

BioWare earlier this year released Mass Effect Legendary Edition for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is also playable on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles