Xbox Summer Game Fest Demos Are Now Available - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 273 Views
Xbox and Geoff Keighley announced last week ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo event will be making a return this year from June 15 through June 21 with 40 playable demos. At the time only five games were confirmed to have demos - Sable, Lake, The Riftbreaker, Echo Generation, and Tunic.
Some of the demos are now available to play via the Xbox dashboard with more to continue to be added throughout the week.
Here is a list of games that have playable demos as part of the ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo event:
- Arrietta of Spirits
- BattleCakes
- Black Book: Prologue
- Button City
- Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four
- Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
- Clouzy!
- ConnecTank
- Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room
- Echo Generation
- The Eternal Cylinder
- Faraday Protocol
- Get Packed
- Godstrike
- Justice Sucks: Recharged
- Lake
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Paint the Town Red
- Princess Farmer
- The Riftbreaker: Prologue
- Sable
- The Strange Story of Brian Fisher: Chapter 2
- Strings Theory
- The Tale of Bistun
- Tanknarok
- Teacup
- Trigger Witch
- Tunic
- Wreckout
