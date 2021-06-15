Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version Gets Gameplay Footage - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 342 Views
Square Enix has released an update for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version that makes it playable. When the demo first released on June 13 it was unplayable.
Now that the demo is playable several gaming websites have posted gameplay footage. You can view the videos below:
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
I'm watching Lirik play it right now. It looks okay but not quite as smooth gameplay as KH or even FF7R but they might be going more for a 'souls-like' anyway. Needs more Chaos.
Garland looks cool. The main characters... not so much. And, only 3 Light Warriors this time around? At least this one is multiplatform, so I'll still give it a chance once it releases. I still have my Final Fantasy NES cartridge that I got for my birthday in July 1990, so playing an alternate version of it all these years later will be interesting.