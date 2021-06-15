ELEX II Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Piranha Bytes have announced EXLEX II for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

ELEX II is the sequel to ELEX, the vintage open-world role-playing experience from the award-winning creators of the Gothic and Risen series, Piranha Bytes. ELEX II returns to the post-apocalyptic science fantasy world of Magalan, with massive environments that can be explored with unrivaled freedom via jetpack—you will be able to move through the epic story any way you want!

Several years after Jax defeated the Hybrid, a new threat arrives from the sky, unleashing the dangerous powers of dark Elex and endangering all life on the planet. In order to defend the peace on Magalan and the safety of his own family, Jax embarks on a mission to convince the factions to unite against the invaders, as well as a personal quest to find his son, Dex, who got separated from him…

Dive into a huge, hand-crafted, completely unique world with multiple factions and diverse environments set in a post-apocalyptic science fantasy universe.

Key Features:

Explore the planet of Magalan with unprecedented freedom, using your trusted jetpack to traverse the map and even fly!

Interact with a lived-in world, full of unique NPCs, who… …will remember what you’ve done and react accordingly. …will join or leave your group depending on how you behave. …are able to be killed, which will have an effect on the story.

Engage in fluid close and ranged combat with a massively improved control system.

Experience a story where your actions have consequences, immersing you in a world of moral decisions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

