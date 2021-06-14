Monster Hunter Rise Update 3.1 Releases June 24 - News

Capcom announced Update 3.1 for Monster Hunter Rise will launch on June 24. The update adds new event quests and DLC.

Monster Hunter Rise players can use save data from Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin when the game launches on July 9 to get the Rider hunter layered armor set.

Here is the roadmap of updates for Monster Hunter Rise below:

June 18

Capcom Collaboration 1: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Event Quest Reward: “Tsukino” Palico layered rrmor

June 24 - Version 3.1 - Downloadable content, Event quests

July 9 - Use save data from Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin to get the “Rider” hunter layered armor set.

End of July - Version 3.2 - Capcom Collaboration #2, Downloadable Content, Event Quests

August - Version 3.3 - Capcom Collaboration #3, Downloadable Content, Event Quests

Monster Hunter Rise is available now for the Nintendo Switch and will launch for PC in early 2022.

