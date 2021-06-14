BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developer WayForward have announced a remaster of the 2011 2D hack 'n slash platformer, BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG.

Here is an overview of the game:

A Remastered 2D Hack ‘n Slash Adventure

Original developer WayForward has upgraded its 2011 classic 2D hack ‘n slash platformer with high resolution visuals, modern features, and all-new voice acting performed by original BloodRayne cast members Laura Bailey (Rayne) and Troy Baker (Kagan). Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites distills the best parts of the BloodRayne series into a bloody, twitchy, action-packed 2D hack ‘n slash adventure through fifteen challenging stages.

The Brimstone Society has summoned Rayne for one last mission to lead a group of soldiers into a giant underground castle to do battle against none other than her own father, Kagan. When the soldiers prove ineffective against Kagan’s supernatural menaces, it’s up to Rayne to run, jump, cut, and feed her way through gruesome foes, deadly traps, tricky platforming sections, and horrifying bosses. It’s Rayne’s last job—will she “clean house” or find herself six feet under?

Key Features:

All-New A-List Voice Acting – Original BloodRayne cast members Laura Bailey and Troy Baker reprise their roles as Rayne and Kagan, alongside other talented voice actors who bring new life to the original written dialog.

– Original BloodRayne cast members Laura Bailey and Troy Baker reprise their roles as Rayne and Kagan, alongside other talented voice actors who bring new life to the original written dialog. Sharpened visuals, squashed bugs, and support for higher display resolutions (up to 4K) help make Fresh Bites the definitive Bloodrayne Betrayal experience.

help make Fresh Bites the definitive Bloodrayne Betrayal experience. New Difficulty Options – Play with a newly rebalanced difficulty tuned for a fun and engaging experience, or sink your teeth into the punishing original difficulty mode if you’re looking for a tough-as-nails challenge.

