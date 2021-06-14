River City Girls 2 Announced for Consoles and PC, River City Girls Headed to PS5 - News

/ 376 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Arc System Works and developer WayForward have announced River City Girls 2 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Limited Run Games will produce a physical edition.

Also announced was a PlayStation 5 version of River City Girls. It is also getting a Limited Run Games physical edition. The game first launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in September 2019.

You heard it right: @Wayforward's River City Girls 2 is getting a physical edition on PS4, PS5, and Switch! #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/AI9psIjZVW — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

River City Girls is coming to PS5. Don't worry, we have your back. Physical version coming soon. Follow us for more details to come. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/nnuT2tOv2C — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles