Sony Executives Congratulate Microsoft on Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase - News

Microsoft yesterday presented its Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase and since it ended two Sony executives who work on the PlayStation have congratulated Xbox on a successful showcase.

"Congrats to [head of Xbox Phil Spencer] and the whole team on a great showcase," PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst said. "Great time to be a gamer." Phil Spencer replied by thanking Hermen.

Thanks Hermen. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) June 14, 2021

Indie games boss Shuhei Yoshida added, "Congratulations [Phil Spencer], [Bethesda Game Studios], [Aaron Greenberg], [Larry Hryb], and [Chris Charla] on the great show today!"

Phil Spencer responded by saying "Thanks," while Greenberg said "Thank you so much Shu, so kind of you to send this note!" Hryb added by saying, "Thank you Shuhei!"

Thank you so much Shu, so kind of you to send this note! — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) June 14, 2021

You can check out what went down during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase here.

