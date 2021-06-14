Sony Executives Congratulate Microsoft on Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 1,020 Views
Microsoft yesterday presented its Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase and since it ended two Sony executives who work on the PlayStation have congratulated Xbox on a successful showcase.
"Congrats to [head of Xbox Phil Spencer] and the whole team on a great showcase," PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst said. "Great time to be a gamer." Phil Spencer replied by thanking Hermen.
Thanks Hermen.— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) June 14, 2021
Indie games boss Shuhei Yoshida added, "Congratulations [Phil Spencer], [Bethesda Game Studios], [Aaron Greenberg], [Larry Hryb], and [Chris Charla] on the great show today!"
Phil Spencer responded by saying "Thanks," while Greenberg said "Thank you so much Shu, so kind of you to send this note!" Hryb added by saying, "Thank you Shuhei!"
Thank you so much Shu, so kind of you to send this note!— Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) June 14, 2021
You can check out what went down during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase here.
Understandable, it was a good showing and just makes me more excited to get my hands on a Series S in the future lol
Thats right man, I managed to get a standard PS5, and I was not able to pay premium for xbox also, so I got myself a Series S. So excited now!!
I'm also seriously thinking of buying a Series S as a secondary console to go with my PS5. Microsoft is doing a great job pushing Game Pass as a cheap way to play tons of 3rd party titles.
Do it! Seems like the best way to play, and honestly I feel it'll save me a lot of money in the long run. Only thing I'll need to buy on PS5 are exclusives lol, everything else will be on Game Pass :P
Pretty sure I will later this year. If I do, this will be the first generation I've owned every major console since the SNES and Genesis. It's a great time to be a gamer!
Xbox showed some great games. Really happy that they put their 1st party games on PC on day one.